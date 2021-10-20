VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 11,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $120.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.