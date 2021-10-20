Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,411 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $27,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after purchasing an additional 536,533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

