Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Selective Insurance Group worth $457,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

