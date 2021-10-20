Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,061,212 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Open Lending worth $422,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,303 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 435.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 208.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,295,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 875,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,291,626 shares of company stock worth $43,846,642. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

