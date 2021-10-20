Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of LivePerson worth $436,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 128.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 26.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 476,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after buying an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

