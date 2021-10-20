Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 813,244 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 17.26% of Uniti Group worth $426,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,540,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 969,628 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 806.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 725,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uniti Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after buying an additional 597,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

UNIT opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 605.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

