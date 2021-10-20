Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 66.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.81. 117,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

