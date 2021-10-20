Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.65. 29,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,443. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

