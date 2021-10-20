Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 11.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.