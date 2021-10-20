Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 11.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $229.55. The stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,481. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average of $222.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $155.15 and a 12-month high of $229.96.

