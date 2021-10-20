Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,056,000 after buying an additional 500,691 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.28. 22,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,311. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average of $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

