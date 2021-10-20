Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 10.4% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $142.42. 37,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

