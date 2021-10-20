Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,585 shares of company stock worth $14,263,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

VRNS stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.