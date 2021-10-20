Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,585 shares of company stock worth $14,263,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VRNS stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.17.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
