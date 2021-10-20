Velas Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $313.01 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001142 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001036 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000546 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.