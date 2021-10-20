Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Position Decreased by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119,842 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Velodyne Lidar worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

In other news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $297,736.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at $847,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,795 shares of company stock worth $770,615. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

VLDR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. 53,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,236. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.