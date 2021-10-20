VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Short Interest Down 20.4% in September

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. 27,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,231. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 18.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 17.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter valued at $5,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,437,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.