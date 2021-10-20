VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 13,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,231. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

