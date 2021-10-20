Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Shares of VZ traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,699,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $221.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.