Verso (VSO) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Verso has a market cap of $4.63 million and $40,104.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,911.11 or 0.99641660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.03 or 0.06019599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021550 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

