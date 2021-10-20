Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Vertiv worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

