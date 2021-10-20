VerusCoin Reaches Market Cap of $72.68 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $72.68 million and approximately $33,944.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00065290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00069654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,165.70 or 0.99706032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.54 or 0.06087406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021041 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,867,705 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

