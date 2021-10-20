Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 738,200 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 606,400 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,630,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $788.74 million and a PE ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

