Vid (VI) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 48.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Vid has a total market cap of $742,944.71 and approximately $5.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

