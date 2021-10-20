VideoCoin (VID) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $126,695.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $76.67 million and $126,695.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

