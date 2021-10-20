Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €100.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.71 ($123.19).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €90.69 ($106.69) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.20.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

