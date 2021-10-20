Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $6.50. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 226,423 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

