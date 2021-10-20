Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -160.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

