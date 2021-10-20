Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $142.34 and a 12-month high of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

