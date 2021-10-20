Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 309,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the period.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $102,553.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NCZ opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

