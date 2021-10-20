Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.73. 86,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.17. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

