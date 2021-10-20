Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

