Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.73

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 4954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

VIST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $575.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 312,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

