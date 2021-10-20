Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after acquiring an additional 217,038 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 62,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.