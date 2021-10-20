Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.