Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of WD stock opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.