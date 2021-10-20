Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lessened by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 23.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

WMT stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.85. 79,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,001. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.