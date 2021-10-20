WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $380.42

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 380.42 ($4.97) and traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.42). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.42), with a volume of 25,071 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 380.42. The stock has a market cap of £200.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

