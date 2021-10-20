Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $36.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

