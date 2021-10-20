Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.8% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

