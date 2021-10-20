Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 42,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.41.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 853.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.