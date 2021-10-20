Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 42,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.
Waterstone Financial Company Profile
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.