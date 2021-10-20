Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,345 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,261,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,084,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

