WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $229.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.27.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.