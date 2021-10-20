Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

