Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Welbilt by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

