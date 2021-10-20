Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

