Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,270,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,861 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for about 2.0% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $105,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.45. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

