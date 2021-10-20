Wendy Carruthers Sells 3,322 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

