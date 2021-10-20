West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$7.84 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter.

WFG stock opened at C$107.98 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 1.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on West Fraser Timber to C$218.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.00.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

