Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $9.71. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 5,041 shares.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
