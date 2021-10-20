Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $9.71. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 5,041 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,450,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

