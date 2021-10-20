Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
