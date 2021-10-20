Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

